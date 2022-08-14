Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Buys 465 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 8,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,114,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 206,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,462,000 after purchasing an additional 33,760 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $62.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.47. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.59 and a 12-month high of $84.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.52.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

