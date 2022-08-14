Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Applied Materials Price Performance

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMAT opened at $110.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.16. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.