Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Acquires 94 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

American Water Works Stock Up 2.0 %

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock opened at $158.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.09. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.45 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.