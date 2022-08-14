Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Acquires 94 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.00.
AWK stock opened at $158.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.09. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.45 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.64%.
American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.
