Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Trims Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lessened its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,290,723,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,303,283,000 after buying an additional 2,836,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,460,085,000 after buying an additional 1,896,462 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,469,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,614,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,133,577 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $300,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,565 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ABT stock opened at $111.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.19. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.24 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $195.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

