Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $6.83 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,112 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 46,962 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $88.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.69. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $120.76.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.92.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

