Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $3.93 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,670 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 54,360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 74,011 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $121.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.58. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

