Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $13.87 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,888 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,435 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $20,031,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Intel by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Intel by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

INTC stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.53. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

