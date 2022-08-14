Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $1.05 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after buying an additional 7,976,631 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,596,000 after buying an additional 3,417,965 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,039,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,316,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $66.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.92. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

