Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Cuts Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Carrier Global by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951,763 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $411,540,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135,409 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $169,937,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 855.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,852,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,724 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.25. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.93.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

