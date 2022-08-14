Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Acquires 40,920 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,920 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.5% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $20,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,921.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,583,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $82,262,000 after buying an additional 1,504,842 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $6,651,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $603,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $189.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $56.20.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

