Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 5,188 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,811 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.52. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

