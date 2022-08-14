Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 5,188 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,811 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.
Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems
Cisco Systems Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.52. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cisco Systems Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.
About Cisco Systems
Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cisco Systems (CSCO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.