Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Reduces Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. decreased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 780,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,229,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 53,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 14,917 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 20,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $34.16 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 132.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMB. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

