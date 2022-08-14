Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Raises Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,450 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 0.1% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 97,515 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $26,141,000 after buying an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $262.18 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.06 and a 200-day moving average of $248.05. The company has a market capitalization of $192.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.