Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Purchases 178 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.3 %

LMT opened at $434.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $417.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.04. The company has a market capitalization of $115.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.