Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Purchases 11,418 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,418 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,122,000. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,931,000 after buying an additional 2,005,314 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,153 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,001,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,125 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.11. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

