Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Invests $956,000 in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $28.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average is $27.81.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.