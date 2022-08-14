Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys 75,994 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 310,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,994 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $42.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.15. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $53.44.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

