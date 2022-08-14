Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys 5,170 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $392.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

