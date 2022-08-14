Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires 376 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles Schwab Trading Up 3.3 %

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.42.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.12.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

