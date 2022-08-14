NFTify (N1) Price Reaches $0.0123 on Top Exchanges

NFTify (N1) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. NFTify has a market cap of $251,442.37 and $2,580.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NFTify has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One NFTify coin can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002298 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00038069 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About NFTify
NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.
NFTify Coin Trading
