NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Director Paulo Cezar Nunes Acquires 1,075 Shares of Stock

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) Director Paulo Cezar Nunes purchased 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,996.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$142,290.

NFI Group Stock Performance

Shares of NFI stock opened at C$14.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90. NFI Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$10.39 and a 52 week high of C$31.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NFI shares. CIBC cut their target price on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$6.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of NFI Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.56.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

Featured Stories

