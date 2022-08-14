NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 246 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

NewSquare Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 143 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.7 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $180.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.42. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $485.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $1,298,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,927.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,075 shares of company stock worth $4,347,970 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.98.

Meta Platforms Profile



Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

