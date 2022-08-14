NewSquare Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQJ opened at $27.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.50. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $36.24.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.037 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

