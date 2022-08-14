NewSquare Capital LLC Invests $64,000 in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO)

NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Separately, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000.

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA IRBO opened at $30.26 on Friday. iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $47.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69.

