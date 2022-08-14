NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USRT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 118,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 213.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 75,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $59.96 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $68.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.23.

