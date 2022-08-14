NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New $819,000 Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 127.7% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DTE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

DTE Energy Price Performance

In other news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $692,701. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE opened at $134.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.59. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.22 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.26.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.31%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

