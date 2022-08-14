NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2,214.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter worth about $63,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA PCY opened at $20.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.96. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $27.89.

