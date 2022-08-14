NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $978,000 Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $18,310,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 760,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,571,000 after acquiring an additional 75,573 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of ELAN opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average is $23.78. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -57.37, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

