NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $696,000 Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW stock opened at $168.68 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.48 and its 200 day moving average is $186.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $322.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

