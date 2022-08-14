NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bentley Systems news, CIO David J. Hollister sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $8,224,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 2,105,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,578,941.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 132.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average is $37.67. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.10 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 53.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

