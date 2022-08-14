NewEdge Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,897 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 74,562 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Medtronic stock opened at $94.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.46. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.70 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $127.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

