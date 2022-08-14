NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 422 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 658,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 620,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 388,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,085,000 after acquiring an additional 133,949 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 308,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,961,000 after acquiring an additional 162,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 295,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,658,000 after acquiring an additional 64,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FICO stock opened at $490.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $428.95 and a 200-day moving average of $436.32. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $531.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.40.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.