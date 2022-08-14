NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 3,597 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 519.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,535,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,330,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,470,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018,962 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,259,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,288,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,989 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.0 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $238.37 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.83 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $85.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.23.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

