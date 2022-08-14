NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 3,534 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 766,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,927,000 after acquiring an additional 38,948 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 307,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 168,809 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 43,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 592,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,088,000 after acquiring an additional 55,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.30. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

