New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Short Interest Update

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 46,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

New Vista Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVSA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. 7,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,937. New Vista Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Vista Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVSA. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $116,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in New Vista Acquisition by 433.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in New Vista Acquisition by 875.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 47,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 42,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in New Vista Acquisition by 7,795.6% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

New Vista Acquisition Company Profile

New Vista Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying and acquiring a technology business operating in space, defence, communications, advanced air mobility, and logistics areas.

