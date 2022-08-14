NEST Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.23 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0314 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $91.33 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,284.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004160 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00127010 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00036288 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00064533 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,743,948 coins. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs.

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

