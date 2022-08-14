Nerva (XNV) Price Hits $0.0084 on Major Exchanges

Nerva (XNV) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 14th. Nerva has a market capitalization of $142,659.71 and approximately $2.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nerva coin can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nerva has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004057 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004055 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,655.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002363 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001574 BTC.
Nerva Coin Profile
Nerva (XNV) is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nerva is getnerva.org.
Buying and Selling Nerva
Receive News & Updates for Nerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.