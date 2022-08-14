Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Short Interest Down 19.4% in July

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 23,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.
Nektar Therapeutics Stock Up 3.8 %
NASDAQ NKTR opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $963.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.19. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $19.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.78.
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.16. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 544.77% and a negative return on equity of 82.40%. The firm had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Nektar Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 133,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 20.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NKTR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.
About Nektar Therapeutics
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.