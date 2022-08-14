Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Short Interest Down 19.4% in July

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 23,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $963.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.19. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $19.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.78.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.16. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 544.77% and a negative return on equity of 82.40%. The firm had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nektar Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 17,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $68,919.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,974.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 17,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $68,919.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,974.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $144,289.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,716.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,627 shares of company stock worth $334,277 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 133,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 20.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKTR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

About Nektar Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.