Needham & Company LLC Raises STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target to $110.00

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $87.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

STAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Benchmark raised their price target on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.83.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $111.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.72. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $163.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 166.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,808,751.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

