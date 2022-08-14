NEAR Protocol Trading 13.1% Higher Over Last Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 14th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $4.40 billion and approximately $251.53 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $5.76 or 0.00023503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00118166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.34 or 0.00266413 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00035076 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00009176 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000303 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000110 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000568 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,773,360 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

