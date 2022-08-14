Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) is Gator Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Gator Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,960 shares during the period. Navient accounts for about 4.0% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gator Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Navient by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC increased its position in Navient by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 41,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Navient by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Navient by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Navient by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 93,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Navient stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 18.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point lowered their price target on Navient to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Navient from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Navient from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

Navient Profile

(Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.