Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Plans $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Performance

Natural Resource Partners stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average of $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $542.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.60. Natural Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Institutional Trading of Natural Resource Partners

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Natural Resource Partners by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.