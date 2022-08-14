Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Declares $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NRP opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.17. Natural Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $50.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of Natural Resource Partners

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Natural Resource Partners by 26.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 360.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

