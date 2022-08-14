National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-$2.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.40. 638,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,925. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $70.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $1,421,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at about $894,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.