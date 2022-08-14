National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.85-$5.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -. National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.25-$7.75 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an assumes rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.67.

NFG stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.53. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $75.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 35.32%.

In related news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

