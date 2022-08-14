Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $22,591.00

Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market capitalization of $564,087.45 and $22,591.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain. Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

