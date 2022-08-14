Nafter Trading 4% Lower Over Last Week (NAFT)

Nafter (NAFT) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Nafter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nafter has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nafter has a market cap of $727,796.78 and $10,256.00 worth of Nafter was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004128 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002333 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013879 BTC.
Nafter Profile
Nafter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Nafter’s official Twitter account is @Nafterapp.
Nafter Coin Trading
