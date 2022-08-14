NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

NACCO Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NC stock opened at $46.09 on Thursday. NACCO Industries has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $338.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.97.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $61.37 million for the quarter.

NACCO Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is 7.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NACCO Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 16.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

