MUFG Securities EMEA plc Raises Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 551.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Ambarella in the first quarter worth approximately $8,046,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 215.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,922,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $46,654.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,351.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $260,865.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,713,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $46,654.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,351.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,297 shares of company stock worth $688,055. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ambarella Stock Performance

AMBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ambarella from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $91.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.43 and a beta of 1.46. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $90.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ambarella

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Articles

