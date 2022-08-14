MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases Shares of 2,888 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,435,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,165 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,081.08 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $761.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $924.07. The stock has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 228.56 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre Profile



MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

